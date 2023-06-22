AVN 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.51%)
Pakistan

PM arrives in Paris

APP Published 22 Jun, 2023 05:45am

PARIS (France): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday arrived here on an official visit to attend the New Global Financing Pact Summit, on the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

As the prime minister landed at the Paris Airport along with his delegation, he was warmly received by Pakistan’s ambassador in France and diplomatic officials, besides senior French government authorities.

Federal ministers Sherry Rehman, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Special Assistant to the PM Tariq Fatemi are part of the prime minister’s entourage.

During the visit, the prime minister will attend the New Global Financing Pact Summit being hosted by France and participated by heads of state and delegates from over 50 countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz will also join the world leaders at the dinner reception hosted by the French president for the participating dignitaries.

During the visit, the prime minister will also hold bilateral meetings with different heads of state.

