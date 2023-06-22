AVN 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.08%)
BAFL 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
BOP 3.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
DGKC 49.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.36%)
EPCL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
FCCL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.09%)
FFL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
FLYNG 5.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.48%)
HUBC 64.65 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.92%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 20.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.79%)
KEL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.59%)
LOTCHEM 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
MLCF 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.39%)
NETSOL 74.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.3%)
OGDC 74.36 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.51%)
PAEL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.05%)
PPL 56.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
PRL 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TELE 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TRG 89.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.21%)
UNITY 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
BR100 3,960 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.14%)
BR30 13,579 Increased By 22.1 (0.16%)
KSE100 40,184 Decreased By -37 (-0.09%)
KSE30 14,182 Increased By 3.7 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

IMC set to introduce locally-assembled hybrid SUV

Recorder Report Published June 22, 2023 Updated June 22, 2023 12:26pm

KARACHI: The Indus Motor Company (IMC), amidst a challenging economic climate and a downturn in auto manufacturing, is set to achieve a remarkable feat by introducing Pakistan’s first-ever “Make in Pakistan” Hybrid SUV.

The IMC’s commitment to the national economy, reducing carbon emissions, and creating superior vehicles for customers is exemplified by this significant milestone.

In September 2021, the IMC had announced an impressive investment of over US 100 million dollars for the local production of Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV). This move aligns with Toyota’s global vision of transitioning toward carbon neutrality and positions IMC as a leader in the SUV category in Pakistan, boasting the highest level of localisation.

While the entire economy, including the auto industry, faces severe challenges, IMC has remained steadfast in its localisation efforts and commitment to the Make in Pakistan initiative.

Ali Asghar Jamali, CEO of Indus Motor Company, emphasised the significance of this achievement, not only for IMC but for the entire automotive industry.

Despite the manufacturing sector grappling with an uncertain economic environment, fluctuating exchange rates, higher inflation, and restrictions on letter of credit (LC), IMC continues to deliver.

The car and light commercial vehicle sector currently operates at capacity levels of only 25-35%, in stark contrast to the same period last year.

The depreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar has significantly increased production costs. Additionally, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate reached 38% in May, indicating the economic challenges faced by the country.

The highlight of the first make in Pakistan HEV SUV is the remarkable localisation achieved, with the manufacturing of skin and interior body parts taking place within the country.

This achievement was made possible through the hybrid incentives provided under the Auto Industry Development & Export Policy (AIDEP) 2021-26. However, sustainable growth and a focus on eco-friendly innovations require consistent government support and policies for the automotive sector.

Jamali stressed the importance of strong government support and the need for sustainable and eco-friendly standards in innovation without compromising the needs of future generations. As a key player in the automobile industry, the IMC is making strides in feasible development through advanced global and local technologies.

Hybrid cars not only offer economical and environmentally friendly solutions but also deliver excellent fuel efficiency while reducing the country’s high dependency on imported fuel.

The introduction of the Make in Pakistan Hybrid SUV by IMC signifies a significant achievement and sets a positive precedent for the future of the automotive industry in the country. With continued support and a focus on sustainability, IMC is driving Pakistan towards a greener and more prosperous automotive landscape.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

US dollar IMC Ali Asghar Jamali Indus Motor Company CPI inflation hybrid SUV

Comments

1000 characters
Rebirth Jun 22, 2023 09:01am
Finally some good news. Rarely is there any news that comes out of Pakistan that we can be happy about. Regenerative braking is our future. Not electric vehicles unless it’s for public transport and that too on designated tracks like the countless BRTs. But that must also be tested. Good thing we didn’t fall for the EV craze or the cryptocurrency nonsense.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

IMC set to introduce locally-assembled hybrid SUV

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain

Trials in military courts: Hearing adjourned after Justice Isa distances himself

Rescuers in all-night race to save Titanic sub crew

Lucky Cement reclassifies Rs116bn revenue reserves into ‘separate capital reserves’

US to ease visas for skilled Indian workers as Modi visits

Restaurant explosion kills 31 in northwest China

US apprised of edgy IMF ambivalence

COAS to be part of SIFC apex body

ECC approves Rs80bn subsidy for power sector

SBP to help FBR run ‘SWAPS’ thru RAAST

Read more stories