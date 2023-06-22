Palestinian killed in West Bank village attacked by Israelis

TURMUS’AYYA: A Palestinian man was killed Wednesday in an occupied West Bank village, the Palestinian health ministry said, as Israelis attacked residents and property.

The violence comes hours after mourners held a funeral for a teenager killed in a Palestinian shooting targeting Israelis nearby, while Palestinians buried a girl killed in an Israeli raid.

“A martyr arrived at the Palestine Medical Complex from Turmus Ayya after being shot in the chest,” a health ministry statement said.