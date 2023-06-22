KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Hinopak Motors 31.03.2023 Nil 16.033 0.65 25.07.2023 18.07.2023 to Limited Year End 09.30.P.M 25.07.2023 AGM Dawood Lawrencepur - - - - 13.07.2023 07.07.2023 to Limited 03.00.P.M 13.07.2023 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

