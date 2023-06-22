Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Hinopak Motors 31.03.2023 Nil 16.033 0.65 25.07.2023 18.07.2023 to
Limited Year End 09.30.P.M 25.07.2023
AGM
Dawood Lawrencepur - - - - 13.07.2023 07.07.2023 to
Limited 03.00.P.M 13.07.2023
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
