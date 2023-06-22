Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (June 21, 2023).
52-Week
Latest Wk Ago High Low
Libor Overnight 5.07529 5.06886 5.07614 1.55814
Libor 1 Month 5.15414 5.19329 5.22243 1.62357
Libor 3 Month 5.52029 5.55200 5.55743 2.15443
Libor 6 Month 5.67400 5.65043 5.67400 2.82657
Libor 1 Year 5.89786 5.80343 5.89786 3.53329
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
