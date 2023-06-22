Money laundering case: Elahi arrested, sent to jail

LAHORE: PTI President and former Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had been arrested by FIA from Camp Jail Wednesday morning despite bail from a special court and sent to jail again by a city court in money laundering case.

On Tuesday last, a special anti-terrorism court in Lahore had approved the post-arrest bail of PTI President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in a case pertaining to making illegal appointments.

The PTI leader deliberately avoided submitting the surety bond in hopes of a protective bail in the new case from high court this morning, he remained at the Camp Jail.

The FIA arrested Pervez Elahi in the day in the money laundering case from the detention centre and produced him before a judicial magistrate, after officially arresting him following a medical examination at the Services General Hospital.

The FIA officials demanded a 14-day physical remand of Pervaiz Elahi from the court. The court, however, rejected the plea and sent Elahi to jail.

The arrest comes a day after the FIA registered a new case of money laundering through five companies.

The FIA nominated Pervaiz Elahi’s son Moonis Elahi, Jibran and others in the case within hours of securing bail.

The FIA accused of concealing billions of rupees in five Panamanian firms. Pervez Elahi allegedly purchased companies in Panama and there was an evidence of illegal transfer of money abroad, the FIA alleged.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi also approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) for protective bail and the details of the cases against him.

Chaudhry Pervez contended in his petition that the cases were registered against him on political grounds.

He asked the court to direct the police and others authorities to provide the details of the cases and grant him protective bail in the money laundering case.

Pervaiz Elahi was first arrested on June 1 after police raided his Lahore residence twice after an anti-corruption court dismissed his pre-arrest bail in a case pertaining to irregularities in development projects launched during his term as the Punjab chief minister.

On June 2, an anti-corruption court in Lahore had ordered his release.

However, the former CM was again arrested by law-enforcement authorities upon release in a corruption case registered against him in Gujranwala.

