AVN 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.49%)
BAFL 28.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.37%)
CNERGY 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
DFML 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DGKC 50.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.5%)
EPCL 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.85%)
FCCL 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
FFL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
FLYNG 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
GGL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 64.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.15%)
KEL 1.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
NETSOL 76.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
OGDC 74.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
PPL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PRL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.92%)
SNGP 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.7%)
TELE 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.5%)
TPLP 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
TRG 92.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
UNITY 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,996 Decreased By -8 (-0.2%)
BR30 13,708 Decreased By -42.5 (-0.31%)
KSE100 40,515 Decreased By -138.3 (-0.34%)
KSE30 14,273 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

A day after Blinken visits Beijing, Biden calls Chinese President Xi a ‘dictator’

Reuters Published June 21, 2023 Updated June 21, 2023 10:37am

KENTFIELD/BEIJING: US President Joe Biden on Tuesday called Xi Jinping a dictator, a day after top US diplomat Antony Blinken visited Beijing to stabilize bilateral relations that China says are at their lowest point since formal ties were established.

Biden also said Xi was very embarrassed when a suspected Chinese spy balloon was blown off course over US airspace early this year, making a personal comment on the Chinese leader when Blinken said on Monday the “chapter” should be closed.

It was unclear why Biden made the comments on Xi - China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong after he secured a precedent-breaking third term as president and head of the Communist Party.

“The reason why Xi Jinping got very upset in terms of when I shot that balloon down with two box cars full of spy equipment in it was he didn’t know it was there,” Biden said at a fundraiser in California. “That’s a great embarrassment for dictators. When they didn’t know what happened.

“That wasn’t supposed to be going where it was. It was blown off course,” Biden added.

Biden also said China “has real economic difficulties.”

Xi, who met with Blinken on Monday, has not publicly responded to Biden’s comments but they are unlikely to go down well in Beijing and could jeopardise efforts by both countries to bring their relationship back to a more stable footing after the balloon incident.

Diplomatic engagement

Blinken and Xi agreed in their meeting to stabilize the intense rivalry between Washington and Beijing so it did not veer into conflict, but failed to produce any breakthrough during a rare visit to China by the secretary of state.

They did agree to continue diplomatic engagement with more visits by US officials in the coming weeks and months. Biden said later on Tuesday that US climate envoy John Kerry may go to China soon.

Biden said on Monday he thought relations between the two countries were on the right path, and he indicated that progress was made during Blinken’s trip.

Biden said on Tuesday that Xi had been concerned by the so-called Quad strategic security group, which includes Japan, Australia, India and the United States. The US president said he previously told Xi the US was not trying to encircle China with the Quad.

“He called me and told me not to do that because it was putting him in a bind,” Biden said. Later this week, Biden will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China is expected to be a topic of discussion between the two leaders.

China Japan australia Xi Jinping Antony Blinken US president Joe Biden US airspace

Comments

1000 characters

A day after Blinken visits Beijing, Biden calls Chinese President Xi a ‘dictator’

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates against US dollar

UK replaces GSP with DCTS

Former aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan arrested in Islamabad

FDI plunges 21pc in 11 months

‘Underwater noises’ detected in missing sub search: US Coast Guard

July-May: Govt borrows $8.613bn from multiple sources

Pakistan, China sign $4.8bn N-power plant deal

China came to rescue amid IMF dithering: PM

Pakistan, Russia explore new areas of cooperation

Read more stories