AVN 44.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.69%)
BAFL 28.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.37%)
CNERGY 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
DFML 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DGKC 50.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.5%)
EPCL 40.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.05%)
FCCL 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
FFL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
FLYNG 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
GGL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.15%)
KEL 1.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
NETSOL 76.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
OGDC 74.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
PPL 57.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.21%)
PRL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.92%)
SNGP 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.81%)
TELE 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 92.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
UNITY 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,996 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.2%)
BR30 13,708 Decreased By -43.2 (-0.31%)
KSE100 40,518 Decreased By -135.1 (-0.33%)
KSE30 14,276 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.22%)
Sports

Murray will not ‘overreact’ to early Queen’s exit

Reuters Published 21 Jun, 2023 10:18am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS

Andy Murray said he will not “overreact” to his opening round exit at the Queen’s Club Championships after Tuesday’s 6-3 6-1 defeat by Alex de Minaur ended the three-time Gland Slam winner’s hopes of securing a seeding at Wimbledon.

The 36-year-old Scot, who has won Queen’s a record five times, came into the match on the back of winning back-to-back grasscourt titles at the Surbiton Trophy and Nottingham Open this month.

“Obviously after today, it’s easy to overreact,” said former world number one Murray, who has resurrected his career after hip resurfacing surgery. “I lost to a good player and it was obviously very comfortable. “But at the same time, over the past couple of weeks, yes, it’s obviously not the same level of opponents, but I won the (Nottingham Open) last week without dropping a set.

“I only lost one set in Surbiton. Was holding serve very comfortably. Was moving well, hitting the ball well. There are a lot of positive signs there.”

Murray, who is now ranked number 38 in the world, opted to skip tournaments in the recent claycourt swing to focus on the grasscourt season as he bids for a third Wimbledon title.

This year’s grasscourt Grand Slam runs from July 3-16.

Andy Murray Queen’s Club Championships Wimbledon champion

