Eidul Azha holidays announced

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday announced holidays on the occasion of Eidul Azha. According to a statement issued by Cabinet Division, Eidul Azha holidays will be observed from Thursday, June 29 to Saturday, July 1.

The notification issued on Tuesday stated: “In continuation of Cabinet Division’s Circular regarding Public and Optional Holidays for the year 2023, it is for general information that the Prime Minister is please to approve the public holidays on the occasion of Eidul Azha as follows.

29th & 30th June 2023 (Thursday & Friday) for the offices observing five days working in a week. 29th June to 1st July 2023 (Thursday, Friday & Saturday) for the offices observing 6 days working in a week.

The announcement comes a day after Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad announced that Zil Hajj moon was sighted in Pakistan and Eidul Azha will be celebrated on June 29 (Thursday).

Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad made the announcement in Islamabad before the media after receiving moon sighting testimonies. Eidul Azha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two Eid festivals celebrated by Muslims to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to God.