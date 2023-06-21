Central Punjab PPP leader pays homage to Benazir

LAHORE: General Secretary Pakistan Peoples’ Party Centeral Punjab Hassan Murtaza on Tuesday paid tribute to former Prime Minister and Chairperson of Pakistan Peoples’ Party Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 70th birth anniversary and resolved the nation had to end the politics of hatred and anarchy to keep the country united.

In his message issued here in connection with the 70th birthday of the twice Prime Minister of Pakistan Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Murtaza said “terrorists, dictators, and cowards have assassinated her. But, she lives on in the hearts and minds of the people of her country and across the world. In life she was Benazir, in death she is Benazir”, Murtaza said.

He also said it is the need of the hour that we should implement Charter of Democracy signed by former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and Supreme Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, in 2006.

However, Murtaza said the legacy of the Charter has been overshadowed by the controversial entry of Imran Khan into the political arena. He said it was the visionary leadership of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto that envisaged policies particularly focusing on women’s rights and empowerment, aiming at their increased participation for the sake of national development. Unfortunately, as a result of political and social apathy towards the mainstreaming of women, we still cannot benefit from the huge potential of these policies.

In order to give practical shape to the vision of Benazir Bhutto PPP started Benazir Income Support Program in 2008, when PPP came in to power after the assassination of Benazir Bhutto.

General Secretary PPP said that the two-time Prime Minister and leader will forever live in the hearts of the masses. He also honored her struggle for democracy which spans more than thirty years. We remember Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on what would have been her 70th Birthday. She fought for more than thirty years for the restoration of democracy, economic emancipation of the poor, and for spreading the peaceful message of Islam.

Former MPA Sania Kamran said Benazir Bhutto was a politician with international stature adding that she took the country towards progress and prosperity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023