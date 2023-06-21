AVN 44.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
BAFL 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
BOP 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
DFML 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
DGKC 50.31 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
EPCL 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
FCCL 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.93%)
FFL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
FLYNG 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
GGL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
HUBC 65.06 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.88%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.55%)
KAPCO 20.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.46%)
KEL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
MLCF 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
NETSOL 75.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.41%)
OGDC 75.01 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.23%)
PAEL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.77%)
PRL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.29%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.97%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.25%)
TELE 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
TPLP 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 92.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
UNITY 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,004 Increased By 4.7 (0.12%)
BR30 13,751 Increased By 88.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 40,653 Increased By 31.8 (0.08%)
KSE30 14,307 Increased By 46.3 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Webinar on ‘Implementation roadmap for NEPRA IT/OT Cybersecurity Regulations’ held

Recorder Report Published 21 Jun, 2023 05:21am

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday hosted a webinar on “Implementation roadmap for NEPRA IT/OT Cybersecurity Regulations” with an aim to create awareness amongst the electric power distribution licensees for implementation of NEPRA IT/OT Cybersecurity regulations published in September, 2022 for compliance.

The webinar was led and addressed by Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H Farooqi, followed by Kashan Saeed, Chief of Party, USAID (PSIA) , Dr Kashif Shahzad , CTO , PITC and Dr Basit Shafiq from LUMS.

The webinar was attended by a large number of Power Sector’s Professionals. Chairman NEPRA, in his address emphasized the significance of the webinar. He highlighted that with digitalization of electricity distribution sector where wind and solar micro grids are added on the supply side and Electric Vehicles (EVs) on the demand side, the power lines and smart meters that connects them, the cyber-attack surface of the electric power systems is greatly increased.

“We need a holistic strategy to safeguard our critical power infrastructure from these cyber threats. The effective strategy builds on collaborations of regulators, public sector organizations, public and private partnership is a key element in operating and protecting these critical infrastructures,” he added.

During the webinar, Kashan Saeed give an overview of the USAID Power Sector Improvement Activity Programme (PSIA) and the support provided to PITC in defining and implementing the cybersecurity policies and procedures. Dr Kashif Shahzad explained in detail about architecture of the End Point Detection and Response and functions of Deep Discover Inspector and Analyzer. He also informed that capacity building plan of DISCO’s staff is in pipeline and will be started shortly.

Dr Basit Shafiq explained about the power sector cybersecurity building blocks. He gave a detailed overview of the asset management, access control, network security, secure configuration and hardening policies. The webinar concluded after detailed questions and answers session of the participants with the Chairman and the speakers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

nepra cybersecurity webinar

Comments

1000 characters

Webinar on ‘Implementation roadmap for NEPRA IT/OT Cybersecurity Regulations’ held

UK replaces GSP with DCTS

FDI plunges 21pc in 11 months

Pakistan, China sign $4.8bn N-power plant deal

Pakistan, Russia explore new areas of cooperation

China came to rescue amid IMF dithering: PM

July-May: Govt borrows $8.613bn from multiple sources

Meeting revenue collection targets: IR officials accused of attaching bank accounts

4 months of FY23-24: KP caretaker govt presents Rs462bn budget

Ex-CJP too challenges trial of civilians in military courts

Rescue teams race against clock to find 5 missing in Titanic sub

Read more stories