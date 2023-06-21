Misbehaviour incident with MNA: Special body defers action against officials of Punjab Food dept

ISLAMABAD: A Special National Committee on Tuesday deferred action against officials of Food department District Bahalwalpur (Punjab) for reportedly misbehaving with Member National Assembly Makhdoom Sami-ul-Hasan Gillani.

The Special Committee headed by Zahid Akram Durrani and comprising Mohsin Dawar, Syed Hussain Tariq, khurshid Ahmed Junejo, Chaudhary Hamid Hameed and Dr Afzal Khan Dhandla took up the matter in an in-camera meeting. The mover, Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani was also present at the meeting.

The Special Committee had also summoned Secretary Food Punjab Zaman Wattoo and other concerned officials to share their viewpoint on the incident.

Talking to Business Recorder, the mover, Sami-ul-Hasan Gillani said that the incident of misbehaviour was thoroughly debated by the Special Committee in the presence of officials of Punjab Food department.

In reply to a question, he said that the Special Committee has discussed different pros and cons of the case and also sought legal viewpoint of Ministry of Law and Justice besides rules and regulations with respect to employees.

“Secretary Food Punjab has been directed to conduct a departmental inquiry in consultation with Secretary. For the time being, the issue has been pended,” said Gillani.

One of the members of Special Committee Dr Afzal Dhandla stated that since the meeting was in-camera, he was not in a position to share the details of the proceeding. However, he said the issue will be settled as further proceedings have been deferred.

