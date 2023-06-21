KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (June 20, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
212,343,412 165,139,799 5,483,069,543 3,867,272,224
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 701,896,136 (330,848,360) 371,047,776
Local Individuals 6,118,800,950 (6,119,573,057) (772,106)
Local Corporates 3,386,334,368 (3,756,610,038) (370,275,670)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments