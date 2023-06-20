AVN 44.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
BAFL 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
BOP 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
DFML 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
DGKC 50.31 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
EPCL 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
FCCL 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.93%)
FFL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
FLYNG 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
GGL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
HUBC 65.06 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.88%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.55%)
KAPCO 20.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.46%)
KEL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
MLCF 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
NETSOL 75.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.41%)
OGDC 75.01 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.23%)
PAEL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.77%)
PRL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.29%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.97%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.25%)
TELE 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
TPLP 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 92.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
UNITY 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,004 Increased By 4.7 (0.12%)
BR30 13,751 Increased By 88.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 40,653 Increased By 31.8 (0.08%)
KSE30 14,307 Increased By 46.3 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares close lower as financials, consumer staples fall

Reuters Published 20 Jun, 2023 04:58pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday, dragged down by losses in financial and consumer staple stocks, although gains in communication services capped further decline.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.24% at 9,159.53 rupees.

Sri Lanka plans to spend $680 million per year on a welfare programme for 2.3 million of its poor people starting July, an official said on Tuesday, its first such move after securing an IMF bailout in March.

On the CSE All Share index, Sampath Bank Plc and Cargills (Ceylon) Plc were the top losers, falling 2.6% and 1.7%, respectively.

Sri Lanka Telecom Plc and Dialog Axiata Plc were among the top gainers in the index, rising 4.4% and 3%, respectively.

Sri Lankan shares closed lower as financials, industrials fall

Trading volume rose to 56.1 million shares from 29.9 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 923.3 million Sri Lankan rupees ($3 mln) from 580 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market purchasing shares worth 73.7 million rupees while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 918.8 million rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares close lower as financials, consumer staples fall

Rupee sees minor gain, settles at 287.22 against US dollar

Pakistan LNG fails to secure cargoes for Oct-Dec: report

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker govt presents budget for four months

Lahore court grants bail to PTI President Parvez Elahi

PM Shehbaz to visit France on Thursday

UK’s Developing Countries Trading Scheme comes into effect for Pakistan

Greece boat disaster: Investigation to be completed in a week, says Sanaullah

Two Pakistanis on sub that went missing on trip to Titanic wreckage

Pakistan’s REER inches upward to 87.1 in May 2023

Japan’s Suzuki to make ‘flying cars’ with SkyDrive

Read more stories