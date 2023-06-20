Hong Kong stocks start with a loss

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Tuesday morning after China cut a key benchmark interest rate less than forecast, disappointing traders hoping for more action by leaders to kickstart growth in the troubled economy.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.29 percent, or 57.50 points, to 19,855.39.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.23 percent, or 7.64 points, to 3,248.16, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was barely moved, inching up 0.14 points to 2,081.63.