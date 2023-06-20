AVN 43.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.17%)
BAFL 28.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
BOP 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.16%)
CNERGY 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
DFML 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
DGKC 50.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.3%)
EPCL 41.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
FCCL 11.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
GGL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
HUBC 64.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
KAPCO 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
KEL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
MLCF 27.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.44%)
NETSOL 75.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.47%)
OGDC 73.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.22%)
PAEL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.31%)
PPL 56.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.44%)
PRL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 42.82 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.47%)
TELE 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
TPLP 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.29%)
TRG 91.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.86%)
UNITY 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 3,998 Decreased By -0.9 (-0.02%)
BR30 13,659 Decreased By -3.4 (-0.02%)
KSE100 40,606 Decreased By -15.3 (-0.04%)
KSE30 14,267 Increased By 6.5 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

SoftBank’s Son says he is ‘heavy user’ of ChatGPT

Reuters Published 20 Jun, 2023 09:56am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS

TOKYO: SoftBank Group’s Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said on Tuesday he is a “heavy user” of ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot from Microsoft backed startup OpenAI.

Son said he is speaking “almost everyday” to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who has made high-profile visits to Tokyo this year as he looks to capitalise on interest in generative AI and exert influence on regulation of the burgeoning technology around the world.

“I am chatting with ChatGPT everyday - I am a heavy user,” Son told shareholders of the group’s telecoms subsidiary.

Son has stepped back from public pronouncements in recent months to focus on the planned listing of chip designer Arm as his technology investment conglomerate books heavy loss due to the sliding value of its portfolio.

The group holds its annual general meeting on Wednesday with the market looking for details of Son’s investment outlook at a time when excitement over AI is driving capital expenditure around the world.

SoftBank ChatGPT OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Comments

1000 characters

SoftBank’s Son says he is ‘heavy user’ of ChatGPT

Rs750bn Balochistan budget presented

Jul-May period: C/A deficit narrows by 81pc on lower import bill

Economic crisis: PM calls for ‘minimum common national agenda’

Super tax waiver, tax on real estate, agri sectors in phases proposed

Budget debate: Over Rs41.367trn charged expenditure to be tabled in NA

Senate wraps up budget debate

4-month Rs 1.719trn Punjab budget unveiled

July-May period: Release of Rs703.6bn funds authorised for uplift projects

Flood allocation: Sindh’s reservations will be addressed without delay: Dar

Apex court reserves judgement on SC Act

Read more stories