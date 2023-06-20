AVN 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.57%)
Pakistan

Eidul Azha on 29th

NNI Published 20 Jun, 2023 03:16am

ISLAMABAD: The crescent for the month of Zilhaj was sighted on Monday in many cities including Lahore and Islamabad of the country as the last month of the Islamic Calendar will start tomorrow June 20 (Tuesday).

It means the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha will be observed in Pakistan on June 29 (Thursday).

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Syed Abdul Khabir Azad announced the sighting of the crescent in a press conference as the Committee received multiple evidences for the sighting of the new crescent.

Lahore Zonal Committee confirmed the sighting of the moon. The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for sighting Zilhaj moon met in Karachi on Monday in the office of the Meteorological Depart-ment under the chairmanship of Syed Abdul Khabir Azad.

