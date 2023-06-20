AVN 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.57%)
Country’s economy showing signs of improvement: Governor

Recorder Report Published 20 Jun, 2023

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Monday that despite difficult economic situation, the federal government has presented a balanced and people-friendly budget.

“The government's announcement of loans on concessional rates and incentive packages for farmers in the budget is a good initiative; at this point of time, a good and profitable crop of wheat is no less than a blessing,” the governor said while talking to the former Speaker Punjab Assembly, Rana Muhammad Iqbal, who called on him, here today. During the meeting, various issues including the country's political situation were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that welfare of the people and provision of basic facilities to them is the priority of the government. He said that the country is currently facing various challenges.

The Muslim League (N) paid special attention to arrest inflation in its previous tenures and the rate of inflation was very low in those periods, he said, adding: “The economic conditions of the country have started showing improvement due to the wise policies of the government.”

Rana Muhammad Iqbal said that the leadership and workers of Muslim League (N) have always done positive politics. He expressed the hope that Muslim League (N) will win with a thumping majority in the upcoming general elections.

Moreover, the governor expressed deep sorrow over the boat accident in Greece and said that agony of those whose loved ones died in this accident is indescribable. This is a tragic incident and my prayers and all sympathies are with the affected families in this hour of sorrow, he said.

Federal Government economic situation Muhammad Balighur Rehman Rana Muhammad Iqbal

