Pakistan

Lawyers observe token strike against attack on Khosa’s house

Recorder Report Published 20 Jun, 2023 03:16am

LAHORE: The legal fraternity on Monday observed a token strike against the attack on the house of former governor Sardar Latif Khosa and the alleged brief abduction of senior lawyer Uzair Bhandari.

The lawyers boycotted the courts' proceedings and appeared in urgent cases only.

The president Lahore High Court Bar Association addressing a general house meeting said the lawyers would not give up their movement without achieving their targets.

He urged the Pakistan Bar Council to play its role for the protection of the lawyers.

The president bar asked the law minister to ensure early release of all the ‘abducted’ lawyers in the country.

LHCBA vice president Rabbiya Bajwa said the way lawyers, especially the women were being treated was condemnable. She said the lawyers had also a uniform like the military and deserved equal respect.

She said the lawyer’s movement would be decisive as either the Constitution or the tyranny would survive.

Lahore Bar Association’s president Rana Intizar Hussain said if the government did not mend its ways there would be replay of the 2007 lawyers’ movement. He regretted that the judiciary failed to protect the fundamental rights of the citizens.

