Hostile weather system to strike country from today

KARACHI: Another hostile weather system is set to strike the entire country with a heat wave spell from June 20 till Saturday, the Met Office alerted on Monday.

The daytime temperatures are expected to scale up between 4 Celsius and 6 Celsius over the period, which may also give rise to water and electricity demands, it said.

A high pressure in the upper atmosphere is likely to give a gradual rise to the daytime temperatures across the country from Tuesday till Saturday, which may develop heat wave like conditions. Temperatures are likely to remain 4 to 6 Celsius above normal in upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. In Sindh, south Punjab and parts of Balochistan, they may stand between 2 Celsius and 4 Celsius above normal over the period.

Occasional dust-storm and thunderstorm with isolated rain are expected in the plains and hilly areas, it said.

Farmers should step up to manage the crops irrigation as the weather, besides the public should avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight, it also advised for a judicious use of water.

