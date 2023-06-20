AVN 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.57%)
Pakistan, Russia to hold political consultations

Ali Hussain Published 20 Jun, 2023 03:16am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the Russian Federation will hold the 5th round of Bilateral Political Consultations here today (Tuesday) to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations by identifying areas of mutual interest for further cooperation.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the Russian delegation will be led by Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko who will visit Islamabad on 20-21 June 2023. Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan will lead the Pakistan delegation.

“The two sides will review the state of bilateral relations, identify areas of mutual interest for further cooperation, and exchange views on important regional and global developments,” the statement read.

It added that Pakistan and Russia enjoy friendly relations marked by mutual respect, trust and understanding, adding that the two countries are commemorating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

The high-level consultation between Pakistan and Russia is taking place in the wake of the recent warmth in Islamabad-Moscow relations.

Earlier this month, Pakistan received its first shipment of Russian crude oil under an agreement signed between the two countries in April this year.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had termed it a “beginning of a new relationship” between Pakistan and the Russian Federation after he announced through a tweet that the first Russian “discounted” crude oil cargo has arrived in Karachi.

“I have fulfilled another of my promises to the nation. Glad to announce that the first Russian discounted crude oil cargo has arrived in Karachi and will begin oil discharge tomorrow. Today is a transformative day.

