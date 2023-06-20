Tahir Mehmood joins IPP: Aleem asks Chaudhry, Langrial to resign from federal cabinet

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan has directed Awn Chaudhry and Nauman Langrial to resign from the federal cabinet.

IPP president Aleem Khan said that the party doesn’t have any association with the government and therefore both should resign. “Both Nauman Langrial and Awn Chaudhry became cabinet members in their personal capacity,” said IPP president while adding that the party will go into polls as an independent entity.

Earlier in the day, former MPA from Sialkot Tahir Mehmood held meeting with IPP president Aleem Khan and announced to join the party. IPP’s Information Secretary Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was also present in the meeting. Former MPA Tahir Mehmood expressed full confidence in the leadership of Aleem Khan and said that he will struggle for the rights of people from the platform of IPP.

Moreover, former minister Pir Saeedul Hassan Shah and senior politician from Jhang Sheikh Yaqoob also called on IPP president Aleem Kahn in Lahore to discuss the political situation and upcoming polls in the country.

Talking on the occasion, Aleem Khan said that it is mandatory for the national sovereignty of country to award severe punishment to those involved in tragic incidents of May 9.

Talking to party leaders, Aleem Khan said that the government must take steps to provide relief to the people who are badly affected due to inflation. “The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party will strive hard for the rights of people and we’ll soon complete the party’s organizational structure at provincial, district and tehsil levels,” said IPP President.

