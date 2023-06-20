AVN 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.57%)
Pakistan

NHA approves Rs72.85bn ‘Annual Maintenance Plan 2023-24’

Tahir Amin Published 20 Jun, 2023 03:16am

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways Authority (NHA) Executive Board approved the Annual Maintenance Plan (AMP) 2023-24 amounting to Rs72.850 billion in addition to carry forward liabilities from previous years amounting to Rs52.861 billion.

Official documents revealed that the Board directed that GM (M&I) to conduct a fact-finding inquiry to know the reasons for delayed execution of previous AMPs.

It further directed that the concept of re-appropriation of funds be introduced in Road Maintenance Account (RMA) Rules. A working paper is submitted for the board’s consideration/recommendation by Member (Finance), NHA on the lines of principles of budget and financial rules of government of Pakistan for decision in financial matters of both government of Pakistan and RMA.

The NHA should ensure that all procurements of AMP 2022-23 be awarded during current financial year and directed for sharing details of AMP’s expenditure incurred during the last five years for information of the board.

The NHA Executive Board allowed internal borrowing amounting to Rs3.224 billion from Road Maintenance Account for the timely completion of Rehabilitation/Improvement of Balkasar-Mianwali Road (N-130) and Mianwali-Muzaffargarh Road (N-135). The said amount utilised during the construction period shall be recouped to RMA upon the release of GoP maintenance grant of N-130 and N-135 roads.

The NHA Executive Board allowed NHA to engage M/s National Engineering Services Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd, a state-owned entity, for rendering consultancy services for “Feasibility Study & Detailed Design for: (i) Construction of road link from Gujranwala (Sialkot Bypass) to Lahore–Sialkot Motorway (LSM) (Approx 20km); (ii) Construction of Lahore–Sahiwal–Bahawalnagar Motorway (Approx 250km) & (iii) Dualization of existing road from Faisalabad Bypass to Motorway (M-3) via Satiana (Approx 26km)” under the PPRA Rule-42 (d)(iii).

The NHA Executive Board recommended the PC-I for Construction of Khawazakhela-Besham Expressway (48km) at a cost of Rs79,130.877 million for approval of the CDWP/ECNEC.

