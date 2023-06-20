Bilawal says both PPP and PML-N will move forward under Charter of Democracy

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he will not let any political difference turn into a personal difference with the Nawaz League as his party has good working relations with the ruling Janta.

According to a private TV channel, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto addressed the oath-taking ceremony of the PPP-backed Karachi Mayor and Deputy Mayor held in the city on Monday.

Newly-elected Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab took the oath in the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Bilawal said policy might differ but there was no disagreement with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and hopefully, they would move forward under the Charter of Democracy.

Bilawal said he was not seeing any political difference with the PML-N and there was a good working relationship with its leadership.

About the census, Bilawal said objections were being raised from all over the country on the matter and the census would remain controversial in the future as well.

He also said that he was buying a water tanker because the water supply of Bilawal House in Karachi was cut off during the Musharraf regime.

The PPP chairman said elections were taken away from his party ever but they never tried to snatch the elections. He added that Karachi was the only city that could save the country and now he would supervise the affairs of the port city himself.

He said Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) along with Zaman Park tried to capture Karachi. He named the success of Karachi’s mayor-ship in the name of martyred party workers.

Foreign Minister Bilawal said the next general elections were very close, and added a demand to the federal government to allocate funds for the flood affectees.

He said there was a time when the city of Karachi ran on a single telephone call and PPP was prevented from making its mayor in the past.

He announced that the provincial government would cooperate with the mayor of Karachi as PPP’s Mayor Murtaza Wahab’s arrangements would be better than the local government arrangements of the past.

About the performance of the PPP-backed Karachi Mayor, Bilawal said citizens of Karachi took the answer from him after five years.

Talking about the boat sinking in Greece, he termed it a very sad event and said action was being taken against human traffickers.

He said former President Asif Ali Zardari would return to Pakistan soon and would stay in Lahore.

Earlier, Murtaza Wahab and Salman Abdullah took the oath of the Karachi Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively and Chief Election Commissioner Ejaz Chohan took the oath to them.