Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Published 20 Jun, 2023

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (June 19, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
JS Global Cap.               Adamjee Ins.                           2,045,000         22.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               2,045,000         22.00
Seven Star Sec.              Atlas Ins. Ltd                            34,500         49.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  34,500         49.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Bank Al-Falah                          1,499,153         40.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,499,153         40.00
New Peak Securities          Honda Atlas Cars                           1,500         93.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   1,500         93.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Hum Network                            3,277,200          8.30
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               3,277,200          8.30
Pearl Sec.                   Kot Addu Power                           448,680         25.33
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 448,680         25.33
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Maple Leaf                               718,536         39.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 718,536         39.00
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Mehmood Textile                           22,220        900.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  22,220        900.00
Arif Habib Ltd.              Oil & Gas Dev.                         8,000,000         80.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               8,000,000         80.00
Arif Habib Ltd.              P.S.O.                                 5,078,210        110.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               5,078,210        110.00
MRA Securities               Pak.Int.Cont.                                500         99.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     500         99.50
BMA Capital                  Pakistan Cables                              500         92.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     500         92.00
Trust Securities             Pioneer Cement                             1,000         90.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   1,000         90.00
Topline Securities           Shell Pakistan                           120,000        108.08
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 120,000        108.08
D.J.M. Sec.                  TPL Properties                                 5         11.68
JS Global Cap.                                                          5,000         13.66
MRA Securities                                                          1,071         11.50
Punjab Capital Sec.                                                    10,000         14.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  16,076         14.04
Topline Securities           TRG Pak Ltd                              840,000         92.52
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 840,000         92.52
Arif Habib Ltd.              WorldCall Telecom                      5,000,000          1.15
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               5,000,000          1.15
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                        27,103,075
===========================================================================================

