KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (June 19, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== JS Global Cap. Adamjee Ins. 2,045,000 22.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,045,000 22.00 Seven Star Sec. Atlas Ins. Ltd 34,500 49.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 34,500 49.00 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Bank Al-Falah 1,499,153 40.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,499,153 40.00 New Peak Securities Honda Atlas Cars 1,500 93.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 93.00 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Hum Network 3,277,200 8.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,277,200 8.30 Pearl Sec. Kot Addu Power 448,680 25.33 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 448,680 25.33 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Maple Leaf 718,536 39.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 718,536 39.00 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Mehmood Textile 22,220 900.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 22,220 900.00 Arif Habib Ltd. Oil & Gas Dev. 8,000,000 80.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,000,000 80.00 Arif Habib Ltd. P.S.O. 5,078,210 110.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,078,210 110.00 MRA Securities Pak.Int.Cont. 500 99.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 99.50 BMA Capital Pakistan Cables 500 92.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 92.00 Trust Securities Pioneer Cement 1,000 90.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 90.00 Topline Securities Shell Pakistan 120,000 108.08 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 120,000 108.08 D.J.M. Sec. TPL Properties 5 11.68 JS Global Cap. 5,000 13.66 MRA Securities 1,071 11.50 Punjab Capital Sec. 10,000 14.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 16,076 14.04 Topline Securities TRG Pak Ltd 840,000 92.52 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 840,000 92.52 Arif Habib Ltd. WorldCall Telecom 5,000,000 1.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.15 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 27,103,075 ===========================================================================================

