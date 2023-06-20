KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (June 19, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
JS Global Cap. Adamjee Ins. 2,045,000 22.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,045,000 22.00
Seven Star Sec. Atlas Ins. Ltd 34,500 49.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 34,500 49.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Bank Al-Falah 1,499,153 40.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,499,153 40.00
New Peak Securities Honda Atlas Cars 1,500 93.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 93.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Hum Network 3,277,200 8.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,277,200 8.30
Pearl Sec. Kot Addu Power 448,680 25.33
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 448,680 25.33
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Maple Leaf 718,536 39.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 718,536 39.00
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Mehmood Textile 22,220 900.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 22,220 900.00
Arif Habib Ltd. Oil & Gas Dev. 8,000,000 80.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,000,000 80.00
Arif Habib Ltd. P.S.O. 5,078,210 110.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,078,210 110.00
MRA Securities Pak.Int.Cont. 500 99.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 99.50
BMA Capital Pakistan Cables 500 92.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 92.00
Trust Securities Pioneer Cement 1,000 90.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 90.00
Topline Securities Shell Pakistan 120,000 108.08
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 120,000 108.08
D.J.M. Sec. TPL Properties 5 11.68
JS Global Cap. 5,000 13.66
MRA Securities 1,071 11.50
Punjab Capital Sec. 10,000 14.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 16,076 14.04
Topline Securities TRG Pak Ltd 840,000 92.52
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 840,000 92.52
Arif Habib Ltd. WorldCall Telecom 5,000,000 1.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.15
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 27,103,075
===========================================================================================
