KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (June 19, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
232,126,833 163,460,636 8,128,892,090 6,226,561,322
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 701,374,171 (401,865,936) 299,508,235
Local Individuals 5,224,902,399 (4,649,784,723) 575,117,676
Local Corporates 4,324,829,575 (5,199,455,486) (874,625,911)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
