BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 19, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 19, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,621.22
High: 41,484.32
Low: 40,610.27
Net Change: 680.08
Volume (000): 93,209
Value (000): 4,793,870
Makt Cap (000) 1,447,972,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,810.43
NET CH (-) 113.79
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,482.01
NET CH (-) 39.85
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,222.30
NET CH (-) 100.23
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,975.19
NET CH (-) 158.03
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,721.98
NET CH (-) 87.03
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,585.49
NET CH (-) 105.67
------------------------------------
As on: 19-June-2023
====================================
