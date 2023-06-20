KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 19, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,621.22 High: 41,484.32 Low: 40,610.27 Net Change: 680.08 Volume (000): 93,209 Value (000): 4,793,870 Makt Cap (000) 1,447,972,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,810.43 NET CH (-) 113.79 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,482.01 NET CH (-) 39.85 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,222.30 NET CH (-) 100.23 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,975.19 NET CH (-) 158.03 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,721.98 NET CH (-) 87.03 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,585.49 NET CH (-) 105.67 ------------------------------------ As on: 19-June-2023 ====================================

