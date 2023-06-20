Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (June 19, 2023).
52-Week
Latest Wk Ago High Low
Libor Overnight 5.06514 5.06671 5.07614 1.55814
Libor 1 Month 5.15657 5.21929 5.22243 1.61229
Libor 3 Month 5.51000 5.54443 5.55743 2.09586
Libor 6 Month 5.66600 5.65971 5.66600 2.78043
Libor 1 Year 5.87700 5.78386 5.88071 3.53329
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
