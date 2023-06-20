AVN 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.57%)
LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (June 19, 2023)....
Published 20 Jun, 2023 03:16am

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (June 19, 2023).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     5.06514   5.06671   5.07614   1.55814
Libor 1 Month       5.15657   5.21929   5.22243   1.61229
Libor 3 Month       5.51000   5.54443   5.55743   2.09586
Libor 6 Month       5.66600   5.65971   5.66600   2.78043
Libor 1 Year        5.87700   5.78386   5.88071   3.53329
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

