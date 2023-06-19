AVN 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-5.86%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
BOP 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.91%)
CNERGY 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.96%)
DFML 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.85%)
DGKC 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.16%)
EPCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
FCCL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
FLYNG 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.36%)
HUBC 64.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-3.01%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.68%)
KAPCO 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.62%)
KEL 1.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.84%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.2%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.76%)
NETSOL 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.03%)
OGDC 74.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.24%)
PAEL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-6.71%)
PPL 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-3.58%)
PRL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
TELE 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.76%)
TPLP 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-14.56%)
TRG 92.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.01%)
UNITY 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 3,999 Decreased By -77.8 (-1.91%)
BR30 13,663 Decreased By -347.5 (-2.48%)
KSE100 40,621 Decreased By -680.1 (-1.65%)
KSE30 14,261 Decreased By -280.6 (-1.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

World Bank set to approve $700mn for Sri Lanka next week

Reuters Published 19 Jun, 2023 03:37pm

COLOMBO: The World Bank is likely to approve $700 million in budgetary and welfare support for Sri Lanka at its next board meeting on June 28, sources told Reuters, the biggest funding tranche for the crisis-hit island nation since an IMF deal in March.

The economy of the country of 22 million is expected to shrink 2% this year before returning to growth next year, the government estimates, following last year’s record contraction of 7.8% after foreign exchange reserves hit record lows.

The International Monetary Fund approved a bailout of nearly $3 billion in March, which Sri Lanka expects will bring additional funding of up to $4 billion from the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and other multilateral agencies.

Of the proposed World Bank funding, $500 million will be for budgetary support and is likely to come in two tranches of $250 million each, one of the sources, from the World Bank, said.

All four sources, from the World Bank and the Sri Lankan finance ministry, sought anonymity as they were not authorised to talk to the media.

The first tranche is likely to be disbursed immediately after board approval with the next possibly in October, as the bank watches the progress of Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring and the first review of the IMF programme, due in September, the World Bank source added.

The remaining $200 million will be earmarked for programmes to assist the poor, whose numbers have doubled to 25% of the population since the onset of the Indian Ocean nation’s worst economic crisis early last year, another World Bank source said.

“Households that have registered for support will be ranked … and the lowest 2 million will be eligible for support,” the source added. The World Bank and the finance ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

World Bank Asian Development Bank SriLanka

Comments

1000 characters

World Bank set to approve $700mn for Sri Lanka next week

IMF’s criticism of Pakistan’s budget raises default odds: Bloomberg

Ishaq Dar pacifies PPP over budget concerns

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Punjab caretaker setup unveils budget for four months

Supreme Court reserves verdict on pleas against SC Act

Israeli troops, backed by helicopter, kill 3 Palestinians

Oil falls on China growth uncertainties

Xi to hold talks with Blinken in Beijing

At least 54 die in northern India as heat wave scorches region

Read more stories