DHAKA/PARIS: State-owned carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines has decided to purchase 10 planes from Airbus, Mahbub Ali, the country’s junior minister for civil aviation, told Reuters.

Ali’s comments to Reuters come after sources said the airline was close to a deal to buy 10 Airbus A350 widebody planes, marking its first order with the French planemaker.

Airbus declined to comment.

Biman did not respond to a request for comment.