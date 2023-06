HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks edged down at the open Monday following a healthy run-up last week as traders await news on a hoped-for stimulus for the Chinese economy.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.28 percent, or 56.97 points, to 19,983.40.

China, Hong Kong stocks rise on stimulus hope

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.07 percent, or 2.17 points, to 3,271.16 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was flat, inching up 0.12 points to 2,083.48.