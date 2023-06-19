AVN 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.57%)
BAFL 28.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.63%)
CNERGY 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.96%)
DFML 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.59%)
DGKC 50.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.88%)
EPCL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
FCCL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.92%)
FFL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
FLYNG 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
GGL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.87%)
HUBC 64.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-3.28%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.39%)
KEL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.2%)
MLCF 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.72%)
NETSOL 75.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.27%)
OGDC 73.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.78%)
PAEL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-6.71%)
PPL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-3.92%)
PRL 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
TELE 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.78%)
TPLP 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-15%)
TRG 92.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.1%)
UNITY 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 3,999 Decreased By -77.8 (-1.91%)
BR30 13,663 Decreased By -347.5 (-2.48%)
KSE100 40,621 Decreased By -680.1 (-1.65%)
KSE30 14,261 Decreased By -280.6 (-1.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil falls amid China growth uncertainties

Reuters Published June 19, 2023 Updated June 19, 2023 06:52pm

LONDON: Oil prices eased on Monday as questions over China’s economy outweighed OPEC+ output cuts and the seventh straight drop in the number of oil and gas rigs operating in the United States.

Brent crude fell 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $76.44 a barrel by 1319 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 27 cents, or 0.4%, to $71.51.

Both contracts ended last week with gains of more than 2%.

“(China’s) economy is navigating through powerful headwinds,” said PVM oil analyst Tamas Varga. “The property market has not healed from last year’s slump, and in May both retail sales and industrial output came in below expectation.”

A number of large banks have cut their forecasts for China’s 2023 growth in gross domestic product after May data last week showed the post-COVID recovery in the world’s second-largest economy was faltering.

China is widely expected to cut its benchmark loan rates on Tuesday after a similar reduction in medium-term policy loans last week to shore up a shaky economic recovery.

Oil gains for the week as supply cuts balance demand concerns

Sources have told Reuters that China will roll out more stimulus for its slowing economy this year, but concern over debt and capital flight will keep the measures targeted on the consumer and private sectors.

However, China’s refinery throughput rose in May to its second-highest total on record, helping to boost last week’s gains, and U.S. energy firms cut the number of working oil and natural gas rigs for a seventh week in a row for the first time since July 2020.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by eight to 687 in the week to June 16 for the lowest total since April 2022.

Rising Iranian oil exports also weighed on prices. Iran’s crude exports and oil output have hit record highs in 2023 despite U.S. sanctions, according to consultants, shipping data and a source close to the matter, adding to global supply when other producers are limiting output.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia this month agreed on a new oil output deal and the group’s biggest producer, Saudi Arabia, also pledged to make a deep cut to its output in July.

Oil US oil Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Brent crude oil global oil prices

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Jun 19, 2023 10:34am
Oil is around $76 per barrel. Pakistan paid, all in, $90 per barrel for the "discounted" Russian oil after double handling in Oman, unfavorable exchange and bank rates for Yuan trade and other ancillary costs.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Oil falls amid China growth uncertainties

KSE-100 plunges nearly 700 points due to IMF uncertainty

Ishaq Dar pacifies PPP over budget concerns

Rupee remains largely stable, settles at 287.26 against US dollar

Defence, critical tech on agenda as India’s Modi heads to US for landmark visit

Airbus wins record 500-plane order from India’s budget carrier IndiGo

Punjab caretaker setup unveils budget for four months

‘Give us 5 years’: Bilawal vows to develop ‘every corner of Karachi’

Pak Suzuki shuts automobile, motorcycle plant till July 8

World Bank set to approve $700mn for Sri Lanka next week

Supreme Court reserves verdict on pleas against SC Act

Read more stories