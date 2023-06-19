AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
BOP 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
DFML 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
DGKC 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
EPCL 41.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.02%)
FCCL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
HUBC 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
KAPCO 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.37%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.04%)
MLCF 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.47%)
NETSOL 77.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.99%)
OGDC 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PAEL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.67%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.81%)
TRG 94.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
UNITY 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -20 (-0.49%)
BR30 14,010 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.6%)
KSE100 41,301 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,541 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PPL seeks recovery of dues

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 19 Jun, 2023 06:55am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has requested Secretary Petroleum to recover Rs 6.186 billion dues from Power Division on account of Take or Pay (ToP) mechanism.

In a letter to Secretary Petroleum, Managing Director/ CEO PPL, Imran Abbasy has cited the reference of para on Take-or-Pay amount before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the series of meetings between PPL and CPGCL under guidance of the Ministry of Energy.

In the last meeting held on May 22, 2023 at Ministry of Energy (Power Division) it had been agreed between PPL and CPGCL that an amount of Rs 6.182 billion remains due from CPGCL for ToP settlement. Subsequently, PPL presented the case in the meeting of its Board of Directors (BoD) for approval.

PD’s help sought for settlement of PPL receivables of Rs132.11bn against Genco-II

After detailed deliberations BoD recommended the following:(i) Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) be requested to get the allocation of amount of Take-or-Pay, i.e., Rs 6.182 billion, confirmed from the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) in the budget of financial year 2023-24, to ensure complete payment of the agreed amount of Take-or-Pay within the financial year 2023-24 and;(ii) the words “but without affecting the operational requirements of CPGCL” appearing at serial No. iv, under heading audit para No.2.3.4.1 in clause No. 2 of the recommendations of the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) of Power and Petroleum Divisions’, be deleted, since this renders recovery from the CPGCL uncertain.

Managing Director PPL argued that in line with BoD recommendation, Secretary Petroleum intervention with the concerned quarters at Ministry of Energy (Power Division) to have the agreed amount of 6.182 billion allocated for the financial year 2023-24 and its subsequent release to PPL.

It is unclear if the amount has been earmarked in the federal budget 2023-24 or not, as no official was available to confirm it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Petroleum Limited PPL Power Division ministry of energy CPGCL Imran Abbasy PPL dues

Comments

1000 characters

PPL seeks recovery of dues

Balochistan budget today

10 trafficking suspects held after boat tragedy

PM orders probe into tragedy

Eid-ul-Azha in KSA on 28th

Biden says rich need to pay ‘fair share’ of taxes

India eases curfew in violence-hit Manipur

Ahsan responds to Bilawal: ‘Don’t criticise govt in political rallies’

4-month budget: KP govt finalises expenditure proposals

Wali (Bettani) oil & gas field: OGDCL announces commencement of production

Read more stories