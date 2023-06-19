AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
Balochistan budget today

NNI Published 19 Jun, 2023 06:55am

QUETTA: The Balochistan government will unveil fiscal year 2023-24 budget on Monday with an expected outlay of more than Rs700 billion and deficit around of Rs150 billion. Finance Minister Zmarak Khan Achakzai will present the growth-oriented and pro-people budget in the Balochistan Assembly.

This will be the 5th budget to be presented by the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) in the assembly.

The government is expected to announce over Rs200 billion development budget under the Public Sector Development Programme. It is likely to increase the salaries of government employees by 15%.

Development budget to be increased, says CM of Balochistan

The provincial government anticipates Rs450 billion from the NFC programme. It maintains that the Centre should help the province under the heads of gas royalty, bridge financing and relief for flood victims.

Finance Minister Zmarak Khan said that in the upcoming budget of the province, Rs5.8 billion are being allocated for Health Card, Rs2.7 billion for the supply of medicines in government hospitals, Rs2 billion for Balochistan Education Endowment Fund, Rs1 billion for public endowment fund, Rs2 billion for people’s skill development programme, and Rs1.74 billion are being set aside for food security.

Reportedly, more than 5,000 new posts would be created in the new budget. A major chunk of the budget would be allocated for health, education, agriculture, food, rural development, communication, law and order, irrigation and drinking water and other sectors.

