India eases curfew in violence-hit Manipur

Reuters Published 19 Jun, 2023 06:55am

GUWAHATI, (India): Indian authorities said on Sunday they had started to relax a curfew imposed in violence-hit Manipur after 45 days of civil unrest in the north-east state, seeking to reduce anger spilling onto the streets and restore normalcy.

“We have decided to remove curfew from 5 am until 5 pm to enable residents to buy food, medicines, and other essentials,” said Diana Devi, a local government official based in capital city of Imphal, not far from the border with Myanmar.

Indian minister’s home set ablaze in violence-hit Manipur state

Manipur has experienced widespread violence since May 3, following protests by Indigenous communities sparked by resentment over economic benefits and quotas for government jobs and education reserved for Kukis, an ethnic group, who mostly live in the hills.

