AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
BOP 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
DFML 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
DGKC 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
EPCL 41.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.02%)
FCCL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
HUBC 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
KAPCO 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.37%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.04%)
MLCF 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.47%)
NETSOL 77.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.99%)
OGDC 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PAEL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.67%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.81%)
TRG 94.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
UNITY 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -20 (-0.49%)
BR30 14,010 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.6%)
KSE100 41,301 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,541 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Swiss voters approve global minimum corporate tax, climate goals

Reuters Published 19 Jun, 2023 06:55am

ZURICH: Swiss voters voted on Sunday to introduce a global minimum tax on businesses and a climate law that aims to cut fossil fuel use and reach zero emissions by 2050, public broadcaster SRF reported.

The results showed 79% of those who voted in Sunday’s national referendum backed raising the country’s business tax to the 15% global minimum rate from the current average minimum of 11%, while 59% supported the climate law.

In 2021, Switzerland joined almost 140 countries that signed up to an Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) deal to set a minimum tax rate for big companies, a move aimed at limiting the practice of shifting profits to low tax countries.

Even with the increase, Switzerland will still have one of the lowest corporate tax levels in the world, and the proposal, estimated to bring 2.5 billion Swiss francs ($2.80 billion) per year in additional revenue, has been backed by business groups, most political parties, and the general public.

The climate law, brought back in a modified form after it was rejected in 2021 as too costly, has stirred up more debate with those campaigning against it gaining traction in recent weeks.

Proponents say the law is the minimum the wealthy country needs to do to prove its commitment to fighting climate change while opponents from the right wing People’s Party say it will jeopardise energy security.

In Sunday’s referendum, voters also approved to extend some provisions of the country’s emergency COVID-19 law, required under Switzerland’s system of direct democracy, where legislation is put to the public vote.

Switzerland is home to the offices and headquarters of around 2,000 foreign companies, including Google

as well as 200 Swiss multinationals, such as Nestle. While all would be affected, business groups have welcomed the greater degree of certainty that the new tax would bring, even if Switzerland lost some of its low-tax allure.

“No other country is going to have lower taxes either. We want the additional tax revenue to stay in the country, and be used to improve its attractiveness for businesses,” said Christian Frey, from Economiesuisse, a lobby group.

climate change Switzerland OECD foreign companies corporate tax climate goals fossil fuel Swiss voters climate law

Comments

1000 characters

Swiss voters approve global minimum corporate tax, climate goals

PPL seeks recovery of dues

Balochistan budget today

10 trafficking suspects held after boat tragedy

PM orders probe into tragedy

Eid-ul-Azha in KSA on 28th

Biden says rich need to pay ‘fair share’ of taxes

India eases curfew in violence-hit Manipur

Ahsan responds to Bilawal: ‘Don’t criticise govt in political rallies’

4-month budget: KP govt finalises expenditure proposals

Wali (Bettani) oil & gas field: OGDCL announces commencement of production

Read more stories