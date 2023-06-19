AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
Pakistan

Ruet body to meet today

NNI Published 19 Jun, 2023 06:55am

KARACHI: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet tomorrow (Monday) for sighting the crescent of Zilhaj, 1444 AH, at Pakistan Meteorological Department in Karachi.

Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting. Moreover, the meetings of zonal/district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will also be held at their respective headquarters at the same date and time.

There is all likelihood that the Zilhaj moon will be sighted in Pakistan easily on June 19 (Monday) and consequently Eidul Azha (the feast of sacrifice) would be celebrated on June 29 (Thursday) in Pakistan.

The new moon will born on June 18 (Sunday) at 9:37 am Pakistan time and it will be more than 33 hours old in all Pakistani areas after sunset on next day.

