AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
BOP 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
DFML 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
DGKC 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
EPCL 41.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.02%)
FCCL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
HUBC 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
KAPCO 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.37%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.04%)
MLCF 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.47%)
NETSOL 77.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.99%)
OGDC 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PAEL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.67%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.81%)
TRG 94.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
UNITY 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -20 (-0.49%)
BR30 14,010 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.6%)
KSE100 41,301 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,541 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UBG demands waiver of freight tax

Recorder Report Published 19 Jun, 2023 06:55am

KARACHI: The chairman of United Business Group (UBG), Shahzad Malik, has complimented the FBR team for compiling an annual budget with maximum relief to the trade and industry and substantial incentives to the agriculture and IT sectors.

Shahzad Malik brought to the attention of the FBR Chairman Asim Ahmad a long pending issue of freight tax and suggested that in order to ease the modalities of doing business in Pakistan freight tax should be waived in its entirety.

Shahzad said that as proposed by the Pakistan Ship’s Agents Association (PSAA) as well, waiver of freight tax will not only simplify the business documentation process for both exporters and importers but also prevent short payment of freight tax through false documentation.

It would also encourage the exporters to maximize selling of their products on C&F basis and importers to maximize their imports on FOB basis - with the end result of saving on the third party intervention costs.

Khalid Tawab, Chairman UBG Sindh, was quite hopeful that the Chairman FBR will look into this important matter of national interest and try to resolve all the issues on priority basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FBR UBG Asim Ahmad IT sectors Shahzad Malik agriculture sectors budget 2023 24 Budget 2023 24 coverage freight tax PSAA Pakistan Ship’s Agents Association

Comments

1000 characters

UBG demands waiver of freight tax

PPL seeks recovery of dues

Balochistan budget today

10 trafficking suspects held after boat tragedy

PM orders probe into tragedy

Eid-ul-Azha in KSA on 28th

Biden says rich need to pay ‘fair share’ of taxes

India eases curfew in violence-hit Manipur

Ahsan responds to Bilawal: ‘Don’t criticise govt in political rallies’

4-month budget: KP govt finalises expenditure proposals

Wali (Bettani) oil & gas field: OGDCL announces commencement of production

Read more stories