Trade, energy, transport: Pakistan, Iran agree to deepen cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran have agreed to deepen cooperation in trade, energy, transport, connectivity, cultural exchanges and educational linkages.

The understanding was reached during wide-ranging discussions between Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan and Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani during the 12th round of bilateral consultations between the two countries in Tehran, Foreign Office said here Sunday.

According to Foreign Office, the two sides held fruitful talks on entire spectrum of relations. “The two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of relations and agreed to deepen cooperation in trade, energy, transport connectivity, cultural exchanges and educational linkages,” said the Foreign Office statement.

The Foreign Secretary also interacted with Iranian scholars and academia and discussed Pakistan’s vision for peace and development in the region by prioritizing regional partnerships and connectivity. On the occasion, the foreign secretary underlined that Pakistan and Iran are partners in regional peace and stability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023