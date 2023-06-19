AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
IESCO region: Drive for recovery of outstanding dues in full swing

Press Release Published 19 Jun, 2023 06:55am

ISLAMABAD: In the light of the special directives given by the Government of Pakistan and the Federal Minister for Energy, Power Division Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan, continuous and indiscriminative campaign for the recovery of outstanding electricity dues by defaulters is in full swing in IESCO region leading by General Manager Customer Services Jafar Murtaza.

During said campaign, IESCO field formations recovered 82.5 million from 6281 electricity defaulters on 17.6.23, while on account of non payment of 10 million approximately electricity connections of 287 consumers have been disconnected.

Chief Executive IESCO Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan while issuing instructions to the field formations said that timely collection of electricity bills is one of the important tasks of their professional responsibilities and any omission and delay in this regard is unacceptable.

He also requested esteemed IESCO customers to pay electricity dues within due course of time. Timely bills payment not only leads towards uninterrupted power supply but also ensures timely completion of ongoing systems upgradation projects.

