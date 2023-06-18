Prices of essential kitchen items show mixed trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a mixed trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

Chicken price went slightly up from Rs16,300 per 40kg in the wholesale market to Rs16,700, which in retail is being sold at Rs450 against Rs440 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs720 per kg against Rs700 per kg, egg price went up from Rs6,500 per carton to Rs6,550, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs255 per dozen.

Sugar price went up from Rs5,600 to Rs6,000 per 50kg in wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs125 per kg.

Wheat flour price suddenly has witnessed an increase of Rs250 per 15kg bag as best quality wheat flour price is up from Rs1,820 per 15kg bag to Rs2,070, which in retail is being sold at Rs2,100 against Rs1,850 per bag, normal quality wheat flour bag price went up from Rs1,800 per 15kg bag to Rs2,050 in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs2,080 against Rs1,830 per bag.

Tea prices went down as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,050 per 900 gram pack against 2,450 per pack and Islamabad tea is available at Rs1,650, powder chilli price remained stable at Rs750 per kg, and turmeric powder price also remained stable at Rs550 per kg.

Finally, distributors and retailers of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) have reduced LPG price from Rs300 per kg to Rs250 per kg but still overcharging by Rs35 against the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA)’s fixed price.

No changes were observed in spices prices as normal size spice pack is available at Rs100 per pack, prepared tea cup price at a normal tea stall is available at Rs70 per cup, the price of a cooked daal plate at a normal hotel is available at Rs250, cooked vegetable plate at Rs250, and roti price remained stable at Rs20 per roti, however, some tandoor owners have reduced the size of the roti and some are selling at Rs25 per roti, despite the fact wheat flour price has witnessed a reduction of Rs550 per 15kg bag or Rs36.66 per kg since touching the highest level.

Rice prices remained stable as best quality basmati rice is available at Rs13,000 per 40kg bag, while the retailers are selling at Rs350 per kg, normal quality Basmati price is available at Rs10,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs300 per kg, and Broken Basmati rice is available at Rs8,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs230 per kg.

Ghee-cooking oil prices witnessed a reduction as B-Grade ghee-cooking oil prices went further down Rs5,500 to Rs5,300 per carton in the wholesale market. The survey observed that the retailers have finally passed on the benefit of ghee-cooking oil price reduction to the general masses. Now in retail B-Grade ghee/cooking oil is being sold in the range of Rs360-380 per pack against Rs450-500 per pack of 900 grams. While best quality cooking oil-ghee brands such as Dalda ghee prices witnessed no changes which is available at Rs2,700 per 4.5kg pack and cooking oil at Rs2,800 per 4.5 litre bottle.

Pulses prices remained stable as best quality maash is available at Rs480, gram pulse is being sold at Rs300 per kg, whole gram pulse is being sold at Rs440 per kg, bean lentil at Rs400 per kg, moong at Rs320 per kg, and masoor at Rs320 per kg.

Packed milk prices remained unchanged as small Milk Pak and other brands are available at Rs70 per pack, while one litre pack is available at Rs240. Fresh milk price remained stable at Rs190 per kg and yoghurt prices at Rs200 per kg. Detergents prices witnessed no changes.

Overall, vegetables prices witnessed a mixed trend as ginger price in wholesale market went down to Rs3,300 against Rs3,500 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs650-970 per kg against Rs700-800 per kg, local garlic price remained stable at Rs800 in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs200-220 per kg, and Quetta garlic price went up from Rs1,200 to Rs1,300 per 5kg the wholesale market, which in retail is available in the range of Rs275-300 per kg against Rs260-280 per kg.

Potatoes price witnessed an increasing trend as it went up from Rs200-350 to Rs300-400 per 5kg in wholesale, which in retail are being sold at Rs65-100 per kg against Rs55-90 per kg, tomato prices remained stable in the range of Rs140-200 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs35-55 per kg and onions prices remained stable at Rs130-200 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs35-50 per kg.

Capsicum price went down from Rs70-90 per kg to Rs65-70 per kg, pumpkin price went down from Rs70-80 per kg to Rs55-60 per kg, yam price went up from Rs280 per kg to Rs300 per kg, cauliflower price in wholesale market went up from Rs500 per 5kg to Rs600, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs135-165 per kg against Rs115-130 per kg, and cabbage price is stable at Rs125 which in retail is being sold at Rs35-45 per kg. Bitter gourd price is stable at Rs60-80 per kg, fresh bean price also remained unchanged at Rs400-450 in wholesale market which in retail are being sold at Rs95-110 per kg and peas price went down from Rs1,150 per 5kg to Rs900 which in retail are being sold at Rs210-225 per kg against Rs220-240 per kg.

Best quality bananas price went down from Rs230 per dozen to Rs200 and normal quality bananas price remained unchanged at Rs70-100 per dozen, guava price is stable at Rs130 per kg, Iranian kala killo apple is available in the range of Rs250-430, white apples are available in the range of Rs180-240 per kg against Rs130-160. Different types of mangoes are available in the range of Rs70-200 per kg against Rs75-250, falsa is available at Rs200 per kg against Rs230 per kg, cherry at Rs350 against Rs300 per pack of 800 grams, peach at Rs90-250 per kg and plump at Rs220-400 per kg.

However, the survey observed that due to ineffective monitoring by the special price control magistrates and other relevant departments, the retailers are free to charge their own prices of vegetables and fruits.

Moreover, there is a serious difference between the official prices of various items and market prices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023