AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
BOP 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
DFML 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
DGKC 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
EPCL 41.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.02%)
FCCL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
HUBC 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
KAPCO 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.37%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.04%)
MLCF 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.47%)
NETSOL 77.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.99%)
OGDC 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PAEL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.67%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.81%)
TRG 94.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
UNITY 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -20 (-0.49%)
BR30 14,010 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.6%)
KSE100 41,301 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,541 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PAD has failed to achieve cotton sowing target: PWC

Zahid Baig Published 18 Jun, 2023 06:07am

LAHORE: The Punjab Water Council (PWC) has alleged that the provincial agriculture department has failed to achieve the cotton sowing target while a shortage of water may also leave a negative impact on the area under the crop thus leading to difficulties in achieving the production target.

“The Punjab Agriculture Department had fixed the target of cotton sowing over 5 million acres of land this year and in a recent briefing claimed that over 95 per cent of the target had been achieved. However, I think that they had reached only around 4 million acres of land. In comparison, last year the same crop had been sown over 3 million acres of land,” said the founder of the Punjab Water Council Farooq Bajwa while talking to Business Recorder on Saturday.

He said that water was not provided to growers in proper quantity in the month of May which was the month of sowing of cotton. He said the whole provincial machinery including agriculture and irrigation departments tried to achieve the target but a shortage of water hindered the way.

Farooq Bajwa, who is also chairman of the Basmati Growers Association, said that he himself had reduced his sowing of cotton this season as it was not viable due to a shortage of water.

He also challenged the claim of the department of achieving 96 per cent of the target and alleged that they had no method to measure the cultivation. He said earlier Patwaris visited the field under the canal system and assessed the cultivation.

He demanded that the government must take immediate measures to provide water to the growers if it really wanted to reach the production target. He said that the government should also ensure that fertilizer and pesticides should reach the growers in time and in the required quantity to have a good cotton crop.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton cotton crop PAD

Comments

1000 characters

PAD has failed to achieve cotton sowing target: PWC

Blinken lands in China on rare trip with hopes low for any breakthrough

Only shares being sold: Shell not winding up its operations: Dar

Expert says country would not default

WHT deduction, monitoring: 34 banks declared SWAPS agents

Banks recording WHTs on real-time basis, FBR informs FTO

Pakistan, Iran start political consultations

Rs5trn collected from Centre, provincial resources: Rs2.6trn spent on pays and pensions of govt employees in 5 years

Debate in National Assembly: GDA assails govt over budget

Bilawal says PPP fully ready for general election

Islamabad has no problem with US-India ‘nexus’: Khawaja Asif

Read more stories