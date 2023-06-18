AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
Dastgir opens transmission line in Gujranwala

APP Published 18 Jun, 2023 06:07am

GUJRANWALA: Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Khurram Dastgir Khan inaugurated a 132-kV transmission line from Kot Agha to Saranwali on Saturday, which has been completed with Rs 45 million.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said that the transmission line was a source for comfort for the electricity consumers of the area, adding that Kot Agha to Saranwali line would help provide electricity with full voltage and bringing down load shedding hours.

He said that installation of the transmission line was completed in a short period of only six months, adding that the project was a proof of technical skills of Gujranwala Electric Power Company engineers and workers, for which they deserve appreciation. He mentioned that work was in progress on several development projects including improvement and stabilization of electricity distribution system across the country.

Comments

