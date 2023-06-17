TLP ends march after talks with government

The government announced on Saturday that key issues had been settled with the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) which had set started its ‘Pakistan Bachao March’ and had set off from Karachi on May 22.

The party had demanded the release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui from jail in the US and wanted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to write a letter to the US government for her release.

The TLP also demanded the establishment of a ‘Counter Blasphemy Department’ by the government to prevent blasphemy of revered personalities and places.

They also demanded a reduction in petrol price.

In a press conference today, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah alongside TLP’s Shafiq Amini said that the government has accepted the demands.

Sanaullah further said that TLP demanded a reduction in petroleum product prices, adding that they are on the same page as the government also wants to provide relief to the people.

The interior minister said that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has assured to reduce the price of petrol.

While talking about Dr Siddiqui, Sanaullah said that it was a national issue, urging the human rights organizations to take notice of it.