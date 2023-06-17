AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
BOP 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
DFML 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
DGKC 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
EPCL 41.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.02%)
FCCL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
HUBC 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
KAPCO 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.37%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.04%)
MLCF 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.47%)
NETSOL 77.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.99%)
OGDC 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PAEL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.67%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.81%)
TRG 94.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
UNITY 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -20 (-0.49%)
BR30 14,010 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.6%)
KSE100 41,301 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,541 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

July-May textile group exports fall 14.72pc to $15.029bn YoY

Tahir Amin Published 17 Jun, 2023 06:13am

ISLAMABAD: The country’s textile group exports declined by around 14.72 percent during the first eleven months (July-May) of the current fiscal year 2022-23 and remained at $15.029 billion as compared to $17.623 billion during the same period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

The data of exports and imports released by PBS revealed that the country’s textile group exports witnessed a decline of 19.57 per cent in May 2023 on a year-on-year basis and remained at $1.320 billion when compared to $1.641 billion during the same month of last year.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the textile group registered 7.12 percent growth compared to $1.232 billion in April 2023. Cotton yarn exports registered 33.75 per cent negative growth in July-May and remained $737.186 million compared to $1.112 billion during the same period of the last year. On a year-on-year basis, cotton yarn exports registered 5.83 per cent negative growth, while on a MoM basis, it registered 57.43 per cent growth.

Rice exports declined by 12.05 per cent during the first 11months of 2022-23 and remained $2.001 billion compared to $2.276 billion during the same period of the last fiscal year.

The country’s exports during exports during July-May, totaled $25.380 billion (provisional) against $28.871 billion during the corresponding period of last year showing a decrease of 12.09 percent.

The exports in May 2023 were $2.2 billion (provisional) as compared to $2.137 billion in April 2023 showing an increase of 2.95 percent but decreased by 16.16 percent as compared to $2.624 billion in May 2022.

Main commodities of exports during May, 2023 were knitwear (Rs94,969 million), readymade garments (Rs76,422 million), bed wear (Rs57,521 million), cotton cloth (Rs49,865 million), rice others (Rs32,197 million), cotton yarn (Rs28,650 million), towels (Rs24,975 million), rice basmati (Rs19,074 million), fish and fish preparations (Rs14,439 million) and made-up articles (excl. towels and bedwear) (Rs14,367 million).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy PBS Exports textile exports textiles textile group exports Pakistan textile group exports Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters
Az_Iz Jun 17, 2023 07:35am
$2 billion rice exports despite the floods. It is pretty good.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

July-May textile group exports fall 14.72pc to $15.029bn YoY

Bonus share, super tax: Senate panel rejects all sections of Finance Bill

Response to MPs’ queries about IMF: Dar says ‘odd politics’ being played against country

Reserves, IMF term: $1bn Chinese loan received

Carbon credits auction for Pakistan mangrove project oversubscribed

ECC advises PD: RLNG demand be firmed up 3 months in advance

Gas supply from Wali field begins

ECP empowered to decide election date: Bill aimed at reducing disqualification term passed by Senate

Rice export: Russia confirms registration of 15 more Pakistani mills

90pc KE reconciliation process over: Rs170bn record subsidy to be given to Karachiites: govt

Biparjoy weakens

Read more stories