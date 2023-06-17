AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
Carbon credits auction for Pakistan mangrove project oversubscribed

Reuters Published June 17, 2023 Updated June 17, 2023 08:57am

SINGAPORE: The demand for carbon-removal credits generated by a Pakistan mangrove restoration project and issued in 2020 exceeded available supply by more than 50%, the Singapore-based carbon exchange Climate Impact X (CIX) said on Friday.

Carbon credits can be generated through schemes such as planting trees or protecting forests that could be destroyed to make way for development projects in the absence of any financial incentives to preserve them.

CIX, a joint venture of DBS, Standard Chartered, Singapore Exchange (SGX Group) and Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, said it had auctioned 50,000 tonnes of credits from the Delta Blue Carbon project at $29.72 per tonne. Blue carbon refers to that stored in ocean and coastal ecosystems.

Targets of NDCs: ECC rejects Sindh govt’s suggestion

The exchange said more than 60% of successful bid volumes were priced at over $30 a ton, with some bid prices as high as $50 a ton. However, all the credits were sold at $29.72 a ton. A previous auction of credits from the same project issued in 2021 attained $27.80 a ton last year.

Many polluting companies seek to use carbon offsets to compensate for pollution from their operations. But critics say offsets allow greenhouse gas emitters to continue polluting and do not materially contribute to reducing emissions.

Tulukan Mairandi Jun 17, 2023 08:38am
Pakistan should start to flatten CPEC and other projects and plant trees. More lucrative. Anyway Pakistanis nowadays have no money to buy fuels. They can lead a flintstones life.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

