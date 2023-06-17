AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
BOP 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
DFML 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
DGKC 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
EPCL 41.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.02%)
FCCL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
HUBC 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
KAPCO 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.37%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.04%)
MLCF 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.47%)
NETSOL 77.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.99%)
OGDC 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PAEL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.67%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.81%)
TRG 94.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
UNITY 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -20 (-0.49%)
BR30 14,010 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.6%)
KSE100 41,301 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,541 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

ECC advises PD: RLNG demand be firmed up 3 months in advance

Mushtaq Ghumman Published June 17, 2023 Updated June 17, 2023 08:48am

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has advised Petroleum Division to ensure that the demand of RLNG is firmed up at least three months in advance on a rolling basis.

This advice was issued at a recent meeting of the ECC when a summary of Petroleum Division regarding framework agreement between PLL and Azerbaijani Firm M/s SOCAR for LNG import came under scrutiny. Pakistan and Azerbaijan have signed a long-awaited LNG deal according to which Pakistan will receive one LNG cargo per month.

PLL had been importing up to 3 LNG cargoes per month through spot tendering conducted from time to time to meet seasonal peak demand.

Govt to buy LNG from Azerbaijan

However, PLL had been facing considerable difficulties in procurement of spot LNG cargoes since June 2022, owing to exorbitantly high international LNG prices as well as Pakistan’s downgraded credit rating.

PLL floated tenders for procurement of LNG on spot basis for delivery in July to September 2022, however, no bid was received from LNG suppliers. PLL also floated a midterm tender for supply of 72 cargoes (1 cargo/month during 2023-28), which also didn’t attract any bidder.

Meanwhile, PLL had also been exploring availability of LNG volume through Government to Government (G to G) agreements with different countries.

In this regard an Inter-Government Agreement (IGA) had already been signed between the Government of Pakistan and the Government of Azerbaijan on 28th February 2017 for cooperation in the field of Energy and Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) and State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), SOCAR Trading and its subsidiaries have been nominated to negotiate necessary contractual details on LNG project. In this regard PLL had stated that SOCAR had offered LNG cargoes through a Framework Agreement under the Government-to-Government arrangement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan LNG ECC Azerbaijan PETROLEUM DIVISION LNG prices LNG imports RLNG PLL LNG cargo SOCAR

Comments

1000 characters

ECC advises PD: RLNG demand be firmed up 3 months in advance

Bonus share, super tax: Senate panel rejects all sections of Finance Bill

Response to MPs’ queries about IMF: Dar says ‘odd politics’ being played against country

Reserves, IMF term: $1bn Chinese loan received

Carbon credits auction for Pakistan mangrove project oversubscribed

Gas supply from Wali field begins

ECP empowered to decide election date: Bill aimed at reducing disqualification term passed by Senate

Rice export: Russia confirms registration of 15 more Pakistani mills

90pc KE reconciliation process over: Rs170bn record subsidy to be given to Karachiites: govt

Biparjoy weakens

Read more stories