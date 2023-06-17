AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
BOP 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
DFML 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
DGKC 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
EPCL 41.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.02%)
FCCL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
HUBC 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
KAPCO 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.37%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.04%)
MLCF 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.47%)
NETSOL 77.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.99%)
OGDC 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PAEL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.67%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.81%)
TRG 94.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
UNITY 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -20 (-0.49%)
BR30 14,010 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.6%)
KSE100 41,301 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,541 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

90pc KE reconciliation process over: Rs170bn record subsidy to be given to Karachiites: govt

Muhammad Shafa Published June 17, 2023 Updated June 17, 2023 08:49am

KARACHI: K-Electric’s long pending financial issues with government departments, Tariff Differential Claims (TDCs) and Gas Sale Agreement (GSA) with Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) will be resolved soon, Federal Energy Minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan Friday said, adding that 90 percent reconciliation process on these issues has been completed.

Also, he said the federal government is going to provide a whopping Rs 170 billion subsidy to Karachiites through KE in the next financial year (FY23-24).

The federal government is also providing subsides to consumers across the country through their respective Discos. “These are budgeted subsidies, which will not affect Pakistan’s ongoing talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the revival of the stalled loan programme,” he added.

Regulatory, financial issues: KE seeks intervention of Khaqan

Addressing a press conference at KE head office, the minister said KE’s financial matters with government departments, such as TDC, renewal of GSA with SSGCL and power dues, will be resolved soon, as 90 percent reconciliation process on these issues have been completed.

This reconciliation committee is being headed by PML-N leader and the former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who is currently active in a seminar series ‘Reimagining Pakistan’ with his party colleague and former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail.

The Energy minister said that government is also introducing a policy in the country, under which the power distribution companies (Discos) including KE will be bound to make their load management plan (area-wise load shedding) at PMT level. This will greatly resolve the grievances of loyal consumers, living in the high-loss areas, but pay their electricity bills, on a regular basis.

To a query about concerns of Saudi company M/s Aljomaih Power over undue delay in resolution of issues related to KE, the minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a committee under the supervision of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to sort out the issues.

The federal government appreciated KE for ensuring uninterested power supply to 70 percent areas of Karachi. Industrial areas are exempted from lead shed.

Tropical Cyclone Biparjoy caused disruption in gas supply to KE plants; however the government stepped in, and ensured 100mmcfd gas to the power company on immediate basis. The rest of 30 percent areas are facing load shedding due to low recovery, and theft. In order to mitigate electrocution risks during rains, floods, KE has carried out earthing of 1 lakh poles.

He urged the newly elected local bodies’ representatives to establish coordination with KE to resolve the power theft issues in their respective areas to get uninterrupted electricity supply.

He said the federal government recommended closure of markets by 8PM as part of its energy conservation plan. The federal cabinet approved it, recently. Now, it’s the responsibility of provincial governments to implement the plan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Karachi KE ssgcl power tariff DISCOS GSA electricity subsidy Khurram Dastgir K-Electric Karachiites KE power plants Federal Energy Minister KE financial matters Tariff Differential Claims

Comments

1000 characters

90pc KE reconciliation process over: Rs170bn record subsidy to be given to Karachiites: govt

Bonus share, super tax: Senate panel rejects all sections of Finance Bill

Response to MPs’ queries about IMF: Dar says ‘odd politics’ being played against country

Reserves, IMF term: $1bn Chinese loan received

Carbon credits auction for Pakistan mangrove project oversubscribed

ECC advises PD: RLNG demand be firmed up 3 months in advance

Gas supply from Wali field begins

ECP empowered to decide election date: Bill aimed at reducing disqualification term passed by Senate

Rice export: Russia confirms registration of 15 more Pakistani mills

Biparjoy weakens

Read more stories