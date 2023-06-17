IK’s sister gets interim bail in land fraud case

DG KHAN: A local court in Dera Ghazi Khan on Friday granted interim bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s sister Uzma Khan till June 27 in a land fraud case.

An anti-corruption court heard the bail applications filed by Uzma Khan and her husband Ahad Majeed Khan Niazi. Accepting their pleas, the court granted the couple interim bail till June 27.

Last week, the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) registered a fraud case against the sister and brother-in-law of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for buying 5,261-kanals of expensive land in the Layyah district at cheap rates through fraud.

A spokesman for the ACE said that Dr Uzma Khan and her husband Ahad Majeed had bought the piece of land worth Rs 6 billion for just Rs 130 million.