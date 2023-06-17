AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
MCB Bank and Marham join hands to promote digital healthcare services

Press Release Published 17 Jun, 2023 06:13am

LAHORE: MCB Bank Limited, one of Pakistan’s leading banks, has established a strategic alliance with Marham Medicare Pvt. Ltd, a leading healthcare service provider.

This collaboration aims to empower MCB Bank’s digital banking customers by offering them the convenience of finding, booking and consulting doctors digitally. Additionally, the partnership includes exclusive packages that incorporate home diagnostics and online medicine delivery services.

Through this collaboration, MCB Live users will have access to comprehensive healthcare services and various other services, all within the MCB Live app. With just a simple click, MCB Live users will be able to avail Marham’s specialized services, ensuring easy access to quality healthcare and convenience no matter where they are.

Speaking at the signing ceremony held at MCB House Lahore, Syed Jaffar Abbas Shirazi, Division Head Digital Channels & Branchless Banking, MCB Bank said, “We remain committed to leveraging technology and partnerships to deliver innovative solutions to our customers. We believe that the well-being of our customers extends beyond financial matters, and this collaboration allows us to explore avenues to enhance our services and create a seamless digital ecosystem that integrates finance and healthcare.”

“At Marham, we are super excited to do an innovative partnership with MCB Bank to make healthcare accessible and efficient for everyone in an affordable way. With the focus on giving a reliable service & patient-centric experience to MCB Live users, we look forward to building a long-term impact together”, said Ms. Asma Salman Omer, Co-Founder and COO Marham.

